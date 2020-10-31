After battling cancer, at the NHS General Site on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Loving mother of Anthony John and John Joseph. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Skylar, Kyle and Zachary and great-grandchildren Aria, Mason and Summer. Dear friend of Archie. Carole was a bank manager for over 20 years for the Bank of Montreal. Cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 1-3 pm. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. All guests attending the visitation must bring a mask and remain 6ft socially distanced. A private celebration of Carole's life will take place by invitation only. For those who wish to view the service, a livestream broadcast will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. (Please contact funeral home for details). Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
BUTLER (905) 646-6322.