We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Carolyn Joyce Schirru (nee Furness) on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Welland General Hospital at the age of 70. Predeceased by her husband of thirty-five years, Giuseppe Schirru. She is survived by her loving sons, Enrico (Tracy), Joseph (Erica), Ernie (Carol) and Alexander (Jennifer) as well as her sister Janice (Kirby) Hogben. Proud grandmother to her five grandchildren: Gryffin, Arden, Rowan, Matthew and Joseph. She will be deeply missed by all including her loving companion and constant support, Terry Marshall, and her dog Jake. Carolyn's adoration and love for her family shone through in everything she did. She had the amazing talent to always make those around her laugh, and her quirky sense of humour will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. A small service will be held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 9, 2020 for immediate family. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to The Heart and Stoke Foundation. Online condolences and memories can be made at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/pleasantview.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 8, 2020.