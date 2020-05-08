Carolyn Joyce (Furness) Schirru
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Carolyn Joyce Schirru (nee Furness) on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Welland General Hospital at the age of 70. Predeceased by her husband of thirty-five years, Giuseppe Schirru. She is survived by her loving sons, Enrico (Tracy), Joseph (Erica), Ernie (Carol) and Alexander (Jennifer) as well as her sister Janice (Kirby) Hogben. Proud grandmother to her five grandchildren: Gryffin, Arden, Rowan, Matthew and Joseph. She will be deeply missed by all including her loving companion and constant support, Terry Marshall, and her dog Jake. Carolyn's adoration and love for her family shone through in everything she did. She had the amazing talent to always make those around her laugh, and her quirky sense of humour will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. A small service will be held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 9, 2020 for immediate family. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to The Heart and Stoke Foundation. Online condolences and memories can be made at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/pleasantview.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Service
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 8, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss, Enrico. May the Lord give you and your family strength during this difficult time. God Bless.
Marianne McDonald
Friend
May 8, 2020
We are very sorry and saddened to learn of the loss of your beloved Carolyn. To Alex, his wife Jen and the entire Schirru family we offer our deepest condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time for strength and courage. Helen and Danny Pinelli
Helen
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved