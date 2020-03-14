|
|
On Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital surrounded by her loving family at the age of 75. Predeceased by her parents Bert and Connie Lowe. Loving mother of Carolyn, William (Sherry), Tamara (James), Kimberly (Annie), Jennifer (Taylor). Proud grandmother of Justine, Christopher, Brandon, Willow, Erica, Jaedon, Melissa, Kayla, Meagan. Great-grandmother of Holden, Benjamin, Mia, Delaniey, Jamison, Norah, Addie, Emma, Carson, Rayna. Cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Now at Peace.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020