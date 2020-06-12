It is with extreme sadness we announce the sudden passing of Carolyn. Carolyn died peacefully in her sleep on June 6, 2020 at the age of 41. Beloved Daughter of Gordon and Late Mary-Ellen Clare (February 2020). Loving Sister of Christopher (Lee-Anne) Clare. Wonderful Aunt of Ashton and Emmy-Rayne; the special niece and cousin within both Blance and Clare Families, and friend to many. Carolyn, affectionately known as 'Care-Bear', was a huge Raptors basketball fan, enjoyed cheering at games and taunting many a referee. She volunteered in several roles including; Raptors 50/50 ticket seller, tutoring special-needs individuals on navigating the TTC, and was recently working with Centre for Addiction and Mental Health to improve special-needs relationships and procedures. Carolyn was an active member of the Voices of Joy choir, enjoyed penny slots, a fine connoisseur of desserts, and was always laughing out loud. She enjoyed camping at Shadow Lake Centre and traveling for vacation and family visits. A Celebration of Life for both Carolyn Clare and her beloved mother Mary-Ellen Clare will be held at the Kings Riding Golf Club (14700 Bathurst Street) King City, Ontario L7B 1K5 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on August 16th, 2020 pending the current social distancing and gathering rules. Memorial donations to the amazing Reena Foundation or Shadow Lake Centre (Stouffville) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York and condolences may be forwarded to the family through peacefultransition.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 12, 2020.