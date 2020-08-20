It is with great sadness that the family of Elaine Bowman (nee Carruthers) announce her passing at Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, August 12 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Donald for 62 years and beloved mother of Cheryl. Elaine was born and raised in Cayuga Ontario. After she and Don were married, they spent time in Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario as an RCAF family. Elaine loved her family and her pets. She also liked going on long Sunday drives, travelling in the summer and casinos and racetracks. Cremation was entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services. A private family graveside service will be held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery at a further date. In lieu of flowers, donations to CNIB and Heart and Stroke would be appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store