Peacefully and of natural causes, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, having recently celebrated her 95th birthday. Reunited with her husband Domenico (2008), mother and father and three sisters. Cherished mother of Joe (Jackie) Angelone, Lou (Cathy) Angelone, Dina (George) Marchionda. Loving grandmother of Laura (Kelsey) Blinkhorn, Greg (Megan) Angelone, Chris Angelone, Natalie (Adam) Tayler, Michael (Chantelle) Marchionda, Paul Marchionda, Gabriel (Kaitlyn) Marchionda. Proud great grandmother of Callum, Haddon, Matthew, Madelyn and Jack. Caterina was an exceptional, religious, loving and proud lady who always placed her family above everything else. She and our father once took care of all seven grandkids during a PD day and they were still smiling by the end of the day. She was a devout Catholic who belonged to the Catholic Women's League and The Italian Catholic Association of Holy Rosary Parish and one of her greatest joys was a pilgrimage to the Holy Land and Lourdes. Her Sunday dinners were memorable and there was always enough food for everyone to take home. She loved spending time in her vegetable garden, especially in the early morning because she found it very peaceful. She was very independent and stayed in her own home until she was in her nineties. A private family visitation and Funeral Liturgy Outside of Mass will be held at Bocchinfuso Funeral Home. Rite of Committal Lakeview Cemetery. A public Funeral Mass will be held once the current restrictions are lifted. As an expression of sympathy, donations are greatly appreciated to Holy Rosary Building Fund or Eventide Home. Our family extends their deepest gratitude to the exceptional staff, especially Major Renee, at Eventide Home for their compassionate and loving care of Caterina for the past three years.



