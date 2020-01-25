|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cathy, after a courageous battle with cancer, and with her loving family at her side on Wed Jan 22, 2020. She was in her 70th year. Beloved wife and best friend to Ken for 36 years. Most loved mother to Amy Wise (Braeden Demoel). She will be sadly missed by her sister Patricia (Gary) Sampson; her sisters-in-law Margaret (Richard) Simons and Jeannette (Harry) Armstrong and brother-in-law Brian (the late Mary) Monk. Lovingly remembered by her nieces; Lisa, Lori, Carrie, Christine, her nephews; Shawn, Lou, Nathan, Richard JR., Kevin, James, extended family; Carol Ann and Gail, many friends, and especially her fur babies Daytona, Indy and Ricky Bobby. Cathy was a wonderful woman with a big heart. She took pride in helping others as a volunteer at Gillian's Place and Hospice Niagara. She loved to travel whether it was to her cottage on Rice Lake, her home in Florida or cruising to many other destinations. Cathy was an avid baseball player and over the years also took up golfing and fishing, she always stayed active. In keeping with Cathy's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - 905-892-1699. If so desired, memorial donations to Hospice Niagara will be appreciated by her family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020