Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Catharine WISE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catharine Evelyn WISE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cathy, after a courageous battle with cancer, and with her loving family at her side on Wed Jan 22, 2020. She was in her 70th year. Beloved wife and best friend to Ken for 36 years. Most loved mother to Amy Wise (Braeden Demoel). She will be sadly missed by her sister Patricia (Gary) Sampson; her sisters-in-law Margaret (Richard) Simons and Jeannette (Harry) Armstrong and brother-in-law Brian (the late Mary) Monk. Lovingly remembered by her nieces; Lisa, Lori, Carrie, Christine, her nephews; Shawn, Lou, Nathan, Richard JR., Kevin, James, extended family; Carol Ann and Gail, many friends, and especially her fur babies Daytona, Indy and Ricky Bobby. Cathy was a wonderful woman with a big heart. She took pride in helping others as a volunteer at Gillian's Place and Hospice Niagara. She loved to travel whether it was to her cottage on Rice Lake, her home in Florida or cruising to many other destinations. Cathy was an avid baseball player and over the years also took up golfing and fishing, she always stayed active. In keeping with Cathy's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - 905-892-1699. If so desired, memorial donations to Hospice Niagara will be appreciated by her family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catharine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -