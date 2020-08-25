It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Catharine "Kay" Kazmir on August 19, 2020 at the age of 94. She is now reunited with her adored husband Michael, playing music together once more. Loving mother of Larry (Carol) and Dennis (Carole). Cherished grandma of Catherine (Andre) and Christopher (Andrea). She also leaves behind her sister Victoria "Vicky" Smith. She will be missed by her extended family both here and in the United States of America. Catharine is predeceased by her brother-in-law the Late Tom Smith. According to Catharine's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment at Pleasantview Cemetery has also taken place. Memorial donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com