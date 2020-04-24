|
Passed away peacefully at Valley Park Lodge, in the arms of her loving daughter and best friend Marlene, on Saturday April 18, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Vincent (1983) and loving mother of Michael (the late Carol), Jonathon (Judy), the late Timothy (2014) and Marlene. Cherished grandmother/nana of Carrie (Daryl Markowski), Michael (Allyson), Alicia (Chris Jones), the late Joseph, Randy, Kayleigh (Greg Lee), Jamey (Leyna Timson), Jennifer, Sean, Alyssa (Nick Benner), and Nicholas (Charlene Pizzi) and great-grandmother of Cameron, Brandon, Madison, Keaton, Maleigha, Nate and Ethan. She was a long-time member of the St. Thomas More Catholic Women's League, serving for nearly 65 years. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Valley Park Lodge for their amazing care over the last four years. A private visitation and Funeral Service was held, with the Rite of Committal following at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 24, 2020