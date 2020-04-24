Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Resources
More Obituaries for Catharine KEIGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catharine "Cathy" KEIGHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catharine "Cathy" KEIGHAN Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Valley Park Lodge, in the arms of her loving daughter and best friend Marlene, on Saturday April 18, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Vincent (1983) and loving mother of Michael (the late Carol), Jonathon (Judy), the late Timothy (2014) and Marlene. Cherished grandmother/nana of Carrie (Daryl Markowski), Michael (Allyson), Alicia (Chris Jones), the late Joseph, Randy, Kayleigh (Greg Lee), Jamey (Leyna Timson), Jennifer, Sean, Alyssa (Nick Benner), and Nicholas (Charlene Pizzi) and great-grandmother of Cameron, Brandon, Madison, Keaton, Maleigha, Nate and Ethan. She was a long-time member of the St. Thomas More Catholic Women's League, serving for nearly 65 years. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Valley Park Lodge for their amazing care over the last four years. A private visitation and Funeral Service was held, with the Rite of Committal following at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catharine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -