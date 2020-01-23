|
Passed away unexpectedly January 19, 2020 at her home in Niagara Falls at the age of 70. Catharine was born February 2, 1949 in Indonesia to Pieter and Adrianna Dijkgraaff. She immigrated to Canada in 1970 from the Netherlands, eventually settling in Niagara Falls to raise her family. Catharine loved antiques, gardening, ballroom dancing, fashion, and her friends and family. Fond memories of Catharine include; bedtime stories of little mice, trips to the library, Saturday morning garage sales, and her fun and eccentric sense of fashion. Catharine leaves behind her four children; Marcia Haars-Lalonde (Mike), Remi Haars (Rhonda), Justin Haars (Sabrina), Yvette Henderson (Chris), twelve grandchildren, and her sister Elsa Dijkgraaff (Florian). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors at HETHERINGTON AND DEANS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 5176 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. A Celebration of her life will be held in the chapel at 11:00. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 23, 2020