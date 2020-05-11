Catherine Anne Nigh BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathy passed on May 6, surrounded by family. She is survived by her high school sweetheart, Jim, husband of 34 years; 3 amazing children Allie (Corey), Aaron, and Olivia (Ben), her parents Gary and Charlene Nigh, brothers Tim and Ted (Karen) and 59 years of extended family and wonderful friends. She was diagnosed with uterine sarcoma, and faced her challenge with strength and grace. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In her memory, she asks that you perform random acts of kindness - because it will make you feel good.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved