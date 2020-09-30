Catherine CRICENTI

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother and sister at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday, September 25, 2020 in her 74th year. She is now in the loving arms of her husband, the late Tony Cricenti (2013). Dearly loved and devoted mother of Vito. Dear sister of Stella (Guy) Judd, John Candeloro and Bruna Louden. Predeceased by her parents Nicola and Assunta Candeloro. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews, especially her best buddy Tom Louden, as well as many cousins and friends. She will be missed by her four legged friend Toby. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with The Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Cricenti, donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) or Heart Niagara would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com