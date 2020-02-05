|
Unexpectedly passed away quietly at home in her sleep beside her husband. She was a wife, partner and soulmate of Steven Conway. Daughter of Julian and Rosalie Bloomer. Mother of Andrew Jason MacLean and Cameron James MacLean. Sister of Linda Cassidy (Lee) and Janet Roberts. Dear Grandmother of Taytem MacLean, Dahlyla MacLean, Kevin Estabrooks (Heidi), Mya Conway, Ava Conway, Tilly Conway-Giblin, Reese Conway-Giblin. Dear Great-Grandmother of Jet Estabrooks and Brixton Estabrooks. Loved by numerous nieces and nephews and very best friend of Charlotte Thiede. Will be deeply missed by Steve's four children and their spouses. Catherine was the Owner and Operator of Beer Express Delivery for 20 years. She was an avid reader, passionate about cats and an exceptionally talented artist. Catherine enjoyed nothing better than long rides in the countryside or sitting on the deck enjoying her flower garden with the love of her life Steve. A true love story never ends. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St,. St. Catharines. A private family service will take place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Niagara. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 5, 2020