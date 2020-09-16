Catherine Meek had lived for 100 years when she died, in the arms of her loving daughters, on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Heatherwood Residence in St. Catharines. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Meek and adored Mother of Bridget (Fritz Hartmann), Margaret (the late Ken Cosgrove), Catherine (Al Earle), Matt (Anne Meek) and Trisha (Ron Paddon). Doting Granny to Catherine Anne, Margaret, Matthew, Tricia and Kenneth, Rachel and Paul. Great Granny Meek to Dylan, Brooke, Maddox, Maya and yet another Matthew, Kaius and Katia, Connor and Bennett and Henry and Clara. Catherine was predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters. Born in the Gorbals of Glasgow, Scotland, Big Katie was never defined by her surroundings and her desire for learning and knowledge was a driving force throughout her life. Although she had to leave school at 14, she raised her children with the belief that education was the key to a better future. Katie was a political animal and became a staunch supporter of the socialist party. Forever a peace activist, Katie never shied away from a political argument! She was forever a caretaker and at 95, she was still visiting the poor old folks in the homes. Although Katie's wish to die dancing wasn't realized, she danced a mean waltz and foxtrot at her 95th birthday! The Meek Family would like to thank the staff of Heatherwood Assisted Living for the love and care they gave to Catherine during her stay. Due to current COVID restrictions, Catherine's small, private celebration of life will be held at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St in St. Catharines and she will be laid to rest with Big Matt at St. John's Cemetery in Port Dalhousie. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to ALS Niagara or a charity of one's choice
