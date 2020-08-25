1/1
Catherine MORDEN
Peacefully on August 23, 2020, surrounded by family, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Lyle Morden and Tom Bell. Loving mother of Patricia Morden, Lyle Morden (Rachelle), David Morden (Lori). Dearest grandmother to Angela Kelly, Daniel Kelly, Conor Kelly, Richard Morden (Holly), Lindsay Lane (Scott), Chris Silverthorne (Jenn), Ryan Silverthorne (Lauren) Katie Flannigan (Jamie) Melissa Ashby (Calvin), Emily Morden (Anthony), Sarah Morden. Dearest great-grandmother to Maggie Flannigan, Gracie Flannigan, Rosie Flannigan. Wyatt Ashby, Hudson Ashby, Garrett Ashby. Catherine began her work career at Stokes and from there was a highly regarded employee in the personnel dept. at Union Carbide for over 35 years. She was a force to be reckoned with whether at the office, organizing the UCAR annual Crystal Beach picnics and Christmas parties, or as president of the PTA. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Due to Covid 19, a private service will be held at JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street Welland on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Online memories and condolences, as well as the opportunity to donate to the Canadian Cancer Society can be made through www.jjpatterson.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 25, 2020.
