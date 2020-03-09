Home

Catherine P. Hope

Catherine P. Hope In Memoriam
Who passed away one year ago on March 9, 2019. On that day you left behind hearts filled with sadness. Thinking of your love, kindness and all the memories we have together has helped get us through the hard days. For ever in our hearts, Ron, Adam, Tera and Abigail The tide recedes but leaves behind bright seashells on the sand. The sun goes down, but gentle warmth still lingers on the land. The music stops, and yet it echoes on in sweet refrains. For every joy that passes, something beautiful remains.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 9, 2020
