Peacefully at the Hawkesbury General Hospital on Thursday, October 8, 2020 Catherine Staniforth (nee MacTavish) of Harrington, Quebec passed away at the age of 92. Predeceased by her parents Malcolm MacTavish and Gladys MacLeod. Beloved wife of the late Keith Staniforth. Loving mother of Ken (Rosemary) and Ann Beacham (David). Dearly loved grandmother of Matthew (Chelsea), Meagan (Colm), Vanessa (Chris), Taylor (Emilie), Trevor (Kathryn), Ryan (Mary) and great-grandmother of Christopher, Cameron, William, Joshua, Cate, Jamie and twins William and Robert. Predeceased by her brothers Malcolm and Ernest. A Private Family Service will be held at Shaw Cemetery, Harrington, Quebec. In memory of Catherine, a donation to the SPCA or to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. To express your condolences, make a donation or plant a Tree of Remembrance for Catherine, please visit www.hillcrestfuneralhome.ca
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home Ltd., 151 Bond Street, Vankleek Hill, Ontario, K0B 1R0 (866) 678-2001.