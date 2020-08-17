Born June 7, 1955 the youngest child to the late David and the late Eleanore Catton. Dawn passed peacefully in the early hours of August 12, 2020, at Hospice Niagara after a lengthy struggle with metastatic cancer. Never willing to concede defeat, Dawn fought to the bitter end. A lifelong resident of St. Catharines, Dawn attended local primary and secondary schools, and then attended college in Toronto to learn the skills of barbering. She worked at this trade for several years before changing careers to work in Human Resources at Georgia Pacific and finally at Stokes Seeds. Always very creative and highly competitive, Dawn won many tennis and racquetball tournaments before slowing down and allowing her creative side to flourish. Dawn was the recipient of the Trillium award for her gardening, but her love of baking and cooking always came first. She never met a recipe that she didn't want to try. Blessed with a quick wit and a sometimes ribald sense of humour, Dawn loved a good social gathering with family, friends or new acquaintances, especially if the occasion included dancing. Dawn's passing has left a huge gap in a very large circle of family and friends. Missing her will be her sisters, Karen Saunders (Bill) of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Heather Livingstone (the late Tom) of St. Catharines, brother Kevin Catton (Bonnie) of Baden, Ontario and friend and former husband Mark Haynes. Her 21 nephews and five nieces will fondly remember Aunt Dawn. Cremation has taken place and there will be a service for Dawn at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St. on Thursday, August 20 at 3:30 p.m. Immediately following the service, the family would invite you to join them at a reception at Scorecard Harry's, 17 Lock St., Port Dalhousie from 5 to 7 p.m. Dress casually and bring your memories of Dawn. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice Niagara for their care and support during the last two months of Dawn's struggle. You all did an amazing job of keeping her comfortable; it could not have been easy. Thank you for helping her maintain her dignity and keep her lipstick on. It meant a lot to her. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations, funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com