At her home in Welland, with her loving family at her side, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of Ronald Daniel for 26 years. Loving mother of Anny (husband Daniel Descoteaux) of Niagara Falls, Jenny Rochefort of Port Colborne, Dean Rochefort (Chellsea) of Welland, Tracy (wife Linda Daniel) and Mike (wife Candy Daniel) of Welland. Cherished grandmaman of Rémi, Sarah, Amanda, Jesse, Zachary, Emily, Blake, Blair, Isobelle, Johnny, Ryan (wife Coralie), Jordan (fiancé Taylor) and Brandon. A wonderful great grandmaman of Keyah, Layla and Aiden. Cécile is survived by 3 brothers, Roch (wife Micheline) of Charny, Quebec, Michel (wife Armande), Jules Roberge of Levis, Quebec and sister Thérèse (husband Réal Dumont) of Levis Quebec. Brothers in law Moe (wife Doddie Daniel) of Kingston and Joe Daniel (friend Pearl) of Niagara Falls. Mrs Daniel will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews in both Ontario and Quebec. She is predeceased by her parents, Theophile and Ange-Aimée Roberge (née Brouard), her first husband Yvan Rochefort and her 2 brothers Albert and Louis Roberge of Quebec. She was born in St.Louis de Pintendre Levis, Quebec and settled in Welland in 1981 after spending many years living in Western Canada. Cécile was a talented seamstress and was well known for her ability to make and repair just about anything. Her skilled hands created beautiful clothing, draperies and upholstery. She also had a great love for gardening, cooking, dancing, music and singing. She lost her courageous battle but today she dances with the angels! Cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate her beautiful life was held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired donations to Port Cares would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences and donations please go to our website at www.wellandfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 3, 2020.