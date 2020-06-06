Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Dearly loved mother of Patricia (Stephen) Hardy, David (Shirley) Beattie, Janet Beattie, Cecilia (Paul) Devitt and Rebecca MacDuff. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Gregory) Stewart, Matthew (Christine) Hardy, Bradley Beattie, James Walker, Daniel Walker, Cecilia MacDuff, Tessa Pyrce and Cassie Pyrce and great-grandmother of four. Dear sister-in-law of Patricia McLaughlin. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Alfred's Church, St. Catharines with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Niagara Falls (please monitor the funeral home website for updates). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 6, 2020.