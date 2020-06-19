Celeste BERARDOCCO

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our dear Mom and Nonna. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her children after a brief illness on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Loving mom of Lina (Kevin) and Dino (Melanie). Cherished Nonna of Nicolas. Celeste will certainly be missed by her best friend Pat Tancredi. She is survived by her mother Elena Bernardelli and her brother Antonio Bernardelli (Vera). She will be missed by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reunited with her beloved husband Nicola, granddaughter Alexis, father Giovanni, sister Irene, brother Johnny, father-in-law and mother-in-law Luciano and Assunta and many members of Nicola's family. Celeste was loved by everyone she met along with all the people she got to know and work with at the dental office of Dr. W.J. Bilinski where she worked for many years. She cherished all the special times we spent together, as her family meant the world to her. Celeste will be forever loved and missed. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the Berardocco family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are respectfully invited to join the family in viewing a live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream service beginning at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020 using this link http://distantlink.com/dlm67.html PASSWORD: Arbor2020. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca Donations in memory of Celeste may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 19, 2020.