Celia Patricia PAQUETTE
of Chippawa, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born March 14, 1926, the eighth daughter of nine children of Charles Andrew Manahan and Laura Louisa Lennox. Celia is survived by Bernard, her devoted husband for 68 years, and her children Sally Wilkie (Bill) and Rick Paquette (Kelly), grandchildren Bill Wilkie (Kristin), Becky Wilkie (Mark Leifl), Laura Wilkie, all of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Sarah Ignaszak (Jason) of Burlington, Ontario, and Andrea Paquette (fiance Matthew Weickert) of London, Ontario as well as four great grandchildren, William and Nora Wilkie and Hudson and Mae Leifl. Predeceased by her siblings, Marguerite Corbet, Mabel Manahan, Loretta Schmidt, Nellie Schmidt Kodeski, Isabel McCredie, Alice Hanna, Olive Essex, and Charles Manahan. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Irene Manahan, Florence Paquette, Colette Paquette and brother-in-law Denis Paquette and numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and the United States. If desired, donations in Celia's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Chippawa, where a private interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
