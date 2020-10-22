1/1
Chad PAPPEL
Chad Jason Pappel passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 13, 2020 at 42 years young. Chad's passionate spirit will be remembered by his father Danny Pappel (Jackie), mother Bonnie Bird, son Chad Junior Pappel (Anna), wife Sarah, sister Ashley (Brad) Banville, nieces Addison and Kassidy, half-brothers Danny Leslie and Darcy Pappel, stepfamily, extended family and friends. Gone before him are grandparents Robert and Bernadette Bird, Fred and Marion Pappel and Uncle Blaine Pappel. Playing guitar, hockey, rugby and cooking were a few hobbies he enthusiastically shared with friends and family. In accordance with Chad's wishes, cremation has taken place. We invite you to contribute to his virtual celebration via Facebook event 'A Cheer for Chad'. Donations to the OSPCA would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
