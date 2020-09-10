1/1
Chantal A. JACKMAN
It is with overwhelming sadness and broken hearts that the family of our beautiful Chantal announces the sudden passing on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 40. Dearly loved and treasured daughter of Dave and Andree Jackman. Beloved sister of Robert Jackman. Cherished partner of Joey Beauregard. She will be deeply missed by her majestic furry friend "Max". Loved by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Chantal has been reunited with her grandparents Hector and Marie-Laure Guyon and William and Anne Jackman. Chantal was a kind, loving, gentle soul, and her hugs and smile will be forever missed. Special thanks to Debbie at CMHA for her kindness and care. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home or church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca or call Morse & Son Funeral Home for further information. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Those wishing to honour Chantal's memory, please consider making a donation to either the Niagara Falls Humane Society, Heart & Stroke Foundation or to CMHA. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 10, 2020.
