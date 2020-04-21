|
Passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home in his 93rd year. He is deeply loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife, Ruth of 67 years and family. Loving father of Barbara Lee-Butler (John) and Gayle Bowman. Dearly loved grandfather to Brian Lee and David Bowman. Dear Uncle Charlie to Tricia Sinclair (Mike) and Jean Sinclair. Charlie was active in the business community, in many Volunteer Service groups and was a longtime member of Knox Presbyterian Church. He was a nature enthusiast, actively involved in Nature Ontario and The Niagara Falls Nature Club. He positively influenced his family and friends with his love of nature, enjoying birding, camping, canoeing and the great outdoors with them. Thank you to the many health care and respite workers who assisted Charlie at home in his later years. A Memorial Service for Charlie Pryer will be held on a later date at Knox Presbyterian Church, St. Catharines. Donations to a are most appreciated or can be given to: Nature Ontario Plant a Tree Knox Presbyterian Church Arrangements entrusted to the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church St., St. Catharines (905-684-6346)
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020