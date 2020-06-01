Charles CARTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARTER, Charles We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Chuck on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 45 years. Loving companion to Cindy for 24 years. He leaves behind his 7 children; Sean, Natasha, Kayla, Brandon, Skye, Hope and Charles as well as 12 grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his parents Charles Sr. and Lee Carter, and his sister Cheryl. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with Charles wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - 905-892-1699


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved