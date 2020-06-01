CARTER, Charles We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Chuck on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 45 years. Loving companion to Cindy for 24 years. He leaves behind his 7 children; Sean, Natasha, Kayla, Brandon, Skye, Hope and Charles as well as 12 grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his parents Charles Sr. and Lee Carter, and his sister Cheryl. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with Charles wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - 905-892-1699