Charles Edgar "Chuck" DEXTER
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the age of 63. He fought bravely until the end. Loving son of his late parents, Wilhemnina and Charlie Dexter. He will be remembered by many cousins, friends, family and by his beloved dog, Seven. Chuck's favorite pastimes were golfing, fishing, watching hockey, cheering on the Detroit Red Wings, and he enjoyed old shows like Green Acres. The Welland and Niagara River were his main choices for fishing adventures, but he would occasionally take his boat up north for a change of scenery. He also loved bowling, whether it was playing himself or watching it on TV. Chuck will be remembered for his generous heart and for always wanting to help the people around him. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. A celebration of Chuck's life will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2020 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 500 York Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a service to follow. In accordance with Ontario's provincial rules regarding COVID-19, attendance is limited to 30% of the venue's capacity. Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times while indoors. For those who wish, donations to the Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated. Chuck's family encourages you to have a drink with your loved ones in his memory when you can. Online condolences may be shared on Chuck's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 11, 2020.
