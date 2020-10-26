1/1
Charles Galic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with broken hearts that the family of Charles Galic announce his passing on the morning of Wednesday October 21, 2020, at the Welland Hospital, in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Vera (2005) for 46 years and devoted father to Paul. Born in Gorica, Croatia, Charles immigrated to Canada as a young man. He retired from the Ford Motor Company, Niagara Glass plant after 32 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the St. Kevin's Parish and served as an usher. Charles was predeceased by his parents Jakov and Iva, brothers Ante, Tito, Branko and Rudo, and sisters Mira and Ljuba. Also, sisters-in-law Ann Buchkowski and husband Edward, Dolores Rome (Matt), brother- in- law Walter Secen (Kathy) and nephew Karl Secen. He will forever be missed by Sister- in- law Kathy Secen, Brothers -in- law Tom (Mary Anne) and Matt Rome. Charles will also be greatly missed my many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends throughout Europe, Australia, California and Canada. Charles will be lovingly remembered for his devotion to his family, his work ethic, his strong faith and love for his homeland. Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Donations in memory of Charles may be made to Niagara Health Foundation or St. Kevin's Church. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved