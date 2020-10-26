It is with broken hearts that the family of Charles Galic announce his passing on the morning of Wednesday October 21, 2020, at the Welland Hospital, in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Vera (2005) for 46 years and devoted father to Paul. Born in Gorica, Croatia, Charles immigrated to Canada as a young man. He retired from the Ford Motor Company, Niagara Glass plant after 32 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the St. Kevin's Parish and served as an usher. Charles was predeceased by his parents Jakov and Iva, brothers Ante, Tito, Branko and Rudo, and sisters Mira and Ljuba. Also, sisters-in-law Ann Buchkowski and husband Edward, Dolores Rome (Matt), brother- in- law Walter Secen (Kathy) and nephew Karl Secen. He will forever be missed by Sister- in- law Kathy Secen, Brothers -in- law Tom (Mary Anne) and Matt Rome. Charles will also be greatly missed my many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends throughout Europe, Australia, California and Canada. Charles will be lovingly remembered for his devotion to his family, his work ethic, his strong faith and love for his homeland. Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Donations in memory of Charles may be made to Niagara Health Foundation or St. Kevin's Church. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca