Passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Merilyn (2014). Proud dad of Rick (Rona) and Lori (Jim) Miller. Cherished Papa of James, Jacklyn (Joe) Steele, Jessica and Amanda. Great-grandfather "Papa Chuck" of Kailyn, Taylor and Abigaille. Loving brother of Barb Brooks of Wisconsin and the late George Brooks. Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Violet Brooks. Cremation has taken place. A Private Family interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In memory of Charles, donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com