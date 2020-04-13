|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charles Hudson, in his 93rd year at St. Catharines General Hospital. Charlie has gone to be reunited with his beloved wife Lucinda, who predeceased him in January of 2019. His loss leaves a void in the lives of his children, Stephen Hudson and Barbara (Gary) Flanagan, his grandson Ryan (Sarah) Flanagan and his great grandchildren, Kaedence and Oliver Flanagan, all of niagara falls. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Much loved uncle of Wesley (Judy) Chapleau of Cochrane, Ontario. He will be sadly missed by his five step-children; Myles (Ann) Keller, Kevin Keller, Tammy (Jamie) Bray, all of Niagara Falls, April (Steve) Ragan of Austin, Texas and Anita (Dave) Unger of Fingal, Ontario. Much loved grandfather of Sherri (Will) Sharrow, Dawn (Ron) Naylor, TJ (Emily) Bray, Jordan Bray, Jennifer Unger, Jeff (Heather) Denison, Nathan Keller, Clinton Keller and Adam Keller, as well as many great-grandchildren. Charlie was the youngest of 8 children, all of whom predeceased him. He was born in Cochrane, Ontario, but relocated to Niagara Falls in the 1950's. He eventually started his own successful aluminum siding business, Charles Hudson Aluminum, which he operated for 3 decades. He and his wife Lucinda also owned and operated Muskoka Glens Campground in Huntsville, Ontario from the mid 1970's until 1996, at which time they sold the campground and moved back to Niagara Falls to retire. They made many wonderful friends at the campground and treasured the memories of their time there. Charlie and Lucinda loved to travel, visiting Hawaii, Spain, Dominican Republic, as well as driving Route 66 from Chicago to California, pulling a trailer all the way. Charles will be remembered as a man whose smile could light up the darkest room. Special thanks to the staff of Lundy Manor, who provided Charlie a soft place to land after the death of Lucinda last year. Also, we can't say thank you enough to Danielle and Vesilika, 4th floor St. Catharines General, for ensuring his final journey was peaceful and dignified. Words can't express our gratitude to you both. You cared for him as if he was your own father. Cremation has taken place with a celebration of Charles' life to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. In memory of Charles, donations to St. Andrews United Church would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020