|
|
DOMITREK, CHARLES LAWRENCE It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Larry, with his family by his side, on Monday, March 23, 2020, one day shy of his 73rd birthday. Beloved husband of Ginette (nee Chabot) for 40 years. Cherished father of Julie, Tracie and loving son-in-law Mitch. Survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mike and Céline, sister-in-law Penny, his sister and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, Charles and Jean Domitrek, his in-laws Marius and Annette Chabot, as well as brother-in-law Gates Chabot. During his career as a professional firefighter, Larry climbed the ranks to eventually retire as a Platoon Chief in 2007 after 33 years of service. During this time, he was also a CPR instructor and trained many men on this technique. Larry was an avid sportsman, enjoying fishing and most especially duck hunting with his beloved dog Candy by his side at Long Point Provincial Park. During his retirement, he enjoyed gardening, travelling to Alberta, especially Jasper National Park and watching cartoons and action and sci-fi movies. He will be deeply missed by many family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to The Walker Family Cancer Centre or Foyer Richelieu would be appreciated by the family. Donations may be made through the Welland Funeral Home website. The family wishes to thank will all their hearts the nurses, RPNs, PSWs and all staff at Foyer Richelieu for their compassion, care and understanding. It was a blessing that Larry's final months were spent amid such wonderful caregivers.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020