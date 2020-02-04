|
Left us for heaven, unexpectedly, January 28, 2020, aged 61, while enjoying a vacation in Mexico with members of his family. Scott was born April 10, 1958 in Atikokan, Ontario to wonderful parents, John (d. 2013) and Dorothy Tyndall (nee Scott), and was an older brother to Barbara Howarth (Chris). Married to the love of his life for the past 38 years, Cheryl (nee Palmer) of St. Mary's, whom he met curling at Fanshawe College; he gained a second set of parents in Dave and Loreen Palmer (deceased). Loving dad to David (Katherine), Robert (Jess), and Marilyn (d. 1989). Proud grandpa to Merryn, Alexis, Claire, and Charlie, who he loved spending time with. He deeply cherished his grandchildren. Scott had a passion for his family, his community, woodworking, the outdoors, photography, listening to music, and travel that he actively shared with his family and friends. Ever the teacher, mentor, leader, volunteer, or coach, Scott was heavily involved in his community through curling, golfing, scouting, youth groups, and volunteer work through his church. Scott was a recently retired Certified Engineering Technologist who worked across the province during a well recognized career with Westinghouse Service, Siemens, and Eaton Electrical, where he leaves a legacy of colleagues who all witnessed the embodiment of the true meaning of hard work, dedication, and customer service. A survivor of colorectal cancer, Scott showed so many what it meant to be a fighter and then a survivor. He will be fondly remembered for his humour and loving manner, by sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and many good friends. He has left a great legacy by which we will all remember him until we too once again reunite with him in heaven. A celebration of Scott's life will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at Bethany Community Church 1388 Third St, St. Catharines, ON, L2R 6P9 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a lunch and gathering. Interment will be done privately, at a later date. Donations may be made to causes that were important to Scott, through the Bethany Community Church Guatemalan Mission or the St. Catharines' Walker Family Cancer Centre.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020