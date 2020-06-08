Thayer passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 85 years of age. Beloved husband of Mae Bouck (nee Bailey). Loving father of Deborah Bouck, Julie Giammarco (Mario) and Kristopher Bouck. Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Marisa and Ridley. Dear brother of Adeline Colley, Barbara Good, Wendy MacDonell and the late Frances Macrae. Brother-in-law of Charlie Bailey and Marie Davison. Also missed by his extended family. Thayer taught at Welland Eastdale Secondary School for almost 35 years where he was head of math and a hockey coach. He was the past president of the Canadian Tire Coupon Collectors Club. He was an avid reader with a love of history, theology, animals, and plants. He rarely found something that he didn't want to collect or a person that he didn't enjoy talking with. The family will gather for a private funeral service at the Pedlar Funeral Home, followed by interment at Fonthill Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Fonthill Baptist Church. Online condolences and stories may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.