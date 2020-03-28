|
Plymouth Park, Pictou County, NS BEATTY, Charles William, February 5, 1951 - March 23, 2020, was born in St. Catharines Ontario, growing up in Merritton; he was a Merritton boy through and through. Charles was a son of the late William Robert Beatty and Mary Kathleen (Harris) Beatty. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Ann (Brophy) Beatty; daughter, Kathleen Elizabeth Beatty; grandson, Skyler Wm. Beatty; his sisters, MaryAnn MacNeil, Carol (Peter) Couturier, Nancy (Gerry) Lohr, Karen Montreul (Tony Gionet) (Charlie also had a very special relationship with his nieces and nephews, all in the Niagra region); also brothers-in-law, John Brophy, Pat (Patti) Brophy, Mike (Carol) Brophy, Dennis (Amanda) Brophy, and Tim Brophy; sisters-in-law, Barb (Al) MacLeod, Colleen (Wayne) Saulinier, Theresa (Michael) Jackson, Barbara Brophy, and families. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by in-laws, Barbara and Fenton Brophy, brothers-in-law, Dennis MacNeil and Cavan Brophy. Charlie enjoyed his family, spent hours on his motorcycle, and loved to get out hunting and fishing. He was a long haul truck driver most of his working days and enjoyed being on the open roads. Cremation has taken place and a service will take place when possible after virus isolation is over. The family would like to thank his many doctors and ENT team in Halifax, and locally, the VON & Palliative Care in helping him with his three and a half year cancer battle. The only comfort we have in that he is at peace and out of pain now. www.mclarenfuneral.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020