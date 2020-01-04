|
|
It is with heavy hearts our family announces the passing of Chuck on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 89. He will be very sadly missed by his wife and best friend of 65 years, Jean. Dad's legacy will live on in the hearts of his children Bill (Donna), Howie (Rory), Dave (Sandra), Linda (John) and Jane (Mark). Grandpa will be fondly remembered by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Chuck was blessed to have come from a large family of 10 children. Our family takes great comfort in knowing Chuck has now been reunited with those who have predeceased him. As an established farmer in the Niagara Region, Chuck was most comfortable on his tractor tending his farm. Family invites guests to Pleasantview Funeral Home, 2000 Merrittville Highway, 905-892-1699, on Tuesday, January 7th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will take place in the Pleasantview Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, January 8th at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Canada or the would be greatly appreciated. Please share online condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca