|
|
With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Charles William Osborn. Bill was a loving husband of 52 years to his devoted wife Alida. He will also be lovingly remembered by his children: Kristen Osborn, Victoria Osborn (Earl), Kelly Forrest (Jeff) and David Osborn (Sandra). To honour his memory are his grandchildren: Joel, Michael, Claire and Jeremy. Dad worked hard, first as a police officer in London England and then as a constable for the Welland Police Force upon immigrating to Canada. He finished out his working years as a shipping supervisor for Union Carbide in Welland. Dad loved the outdoors and particularly spending time on the water where he taught us all to fish and enjoy the simple things. Later in life the water took him out to PEI where he found his place among the people of North Rustico, many who consider our family part of theirs. In all our fishing adventures Kelly still holds the record for biggest fish caught (sorry Dave, it must be in the boat). Dad was a proud member of the Port Colborne/Welland and District Shrine Club. He loved the work they did and in earlier years was a driver who took children to Erie, PA for treatment. He was a lover of animals and an avid birdwatcher. When you see a cardinal please think of him. Dad wanted no formal funeral service. An open house will be announced for a later date...after winter...Dad hated winter. If you'd like to make a donation, please contact Port Colborne/Welland and District Shrine Club and buy a Tuna Raffle Ticket. Thank you to Dr. Lee, Dr. Scher, staff of 5B at the St. Catharines General Hospital and the staff of 2 West at Port Colborne General Hospital especially Deb, Wendy, Doug, Sarah and Samantha. In honouring Charles wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 6, 2020