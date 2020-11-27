Peacefully on Wednesday, November 26, 2020 at Oakwood Park Lodge at 81 years of age. Predeceased by his wife Jean (1989). Survived by his brother Donat and his wife Vernice Wissell and predeceased by his siblings Leo, Harvey, Germaine, Laura, Rhea and Lucille. Dear uncle of Ron and Marina Whissell and their family. A special thank you to the staff of Oakwood Park Lodge for your care and compassion. In honouring Charlie's wishes a private family gathering will be held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home 905-892-1699. Memorial donations to Oakwood Park Lodge would be appreciated. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
.