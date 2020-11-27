1/1
Charles "Charlie" Wissell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Wednesday, November 26, 2020 at Oakwood Park Lodge at 81 years of age. Predeceased by his wife Jean (1989). Survived by his brother Donat and his wife Vernice Wissell and predeceased by his siblings Leo, Harvey, Germaine, Laura, Rhea and Lucille. Dear uncle of Ron and Marina Whissell and their family. A special thank you to the staff of Oakwood Park Lodge for your care and compassion. In honouring Charlie's wishes a private family gathering will be held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home 905-892-1699. Memorial donations to Oakwood Park Lodge would be appreciated. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved