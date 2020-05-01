Charlotte Schwandt passed away unexpectedly at the St. Catharines Hospital on April 29, 2020. Born to the late August and Agnes Schwandt on January 6, 1940 in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, she was predeceased by her brothers Sid and Herb. Charlotte retired from General Motors after 33 years, and developed many friendships. She most loved her Scotties and Boxers, and actively ran a kennel. She also loved camping, Disney, laughter and good discussions. She is most appreciated for her many years of dedication and care of looking after her mother. She had a special place in her heart for her grand-nephew Cole. She will be missed by her sister Eleanor (the late Harold) Coles, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, but most especially by her sister Marina (the late Victor) Flus. The family would like to thank Extendicare St. Catharines for their exceptional and dedicated care of Charlotte. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a graveside service and burial was held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens on May 1, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Pleasantview Funeral Home (905-892-1699). Memorial donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Share your memories, condolences and photos online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 1, 2020.