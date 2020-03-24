|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cheri Lynn Earle on Wednesday, March 18th 2020 in her 38th year. Cheri is the beloved daughter of Randy Carnegie and the late Margaret Carnegie. She was the incredibly proud, loving mother of Ethan and Xavier Earle. Dear sister of Randy Jr. (Jane). She will be missed greatly and remembered fondly by her Nanny Carnegie, her many cousins, aunts and uncles, and her friends. Cheri will be remembered for her sweet smile, her one-of-a-kind contagious giggle, and her huge heart. May she dwell in the house of the Lord and be reunited with her dear mother Margaret, Nanny and Poppa Cuss, Poppa Carnegie, Uncle Darren, and Aunt Sue. A private service and celebration of Cheri's life will take place at a later time.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 24, 2020