Cheryl Anne Fisher

Cheryl Anne Fisher Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, after a very long battle on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 65. She will be sadly missed by her children Jonathan Fisher (Madison) and Stephanie DeGiuli (Joseph), grandson Gavin Fisher and special friend Ron Fisher. Lovingly remembered by her sister and best friend Mary Jane Robinson, brother-in-law Michael, who was a strong support for Cheryl throughout her life, and her niece Brianne. Predeceased by her parents Stephen and Susana Horni. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Juravinski for their compassionate care and a special thank you to Dr. Hal Hirte and Hilde for allowing Cheryl to fulfil her dreams. A private family service will be held. In memory of Cheryl, donations may be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre - Hal Hirte Research Clinic. Arrangements in care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020
