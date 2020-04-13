Home

Cheryl Anne Morettie


1950 - 08
Cheryl Anne Morettie Obituary
It is with sadness that I announce the unexpected passing of my mother, Cheryl Morettie. Her parents, Charles Morettie and Clara McGaw, were there to welcome her. Those of us here to mourn her loss include her step-mother Elizabeth Morettie, myself, Lori Rankin (Beese), son-in-law Mike Rankin, granddaughters Madeline and Kayla Rankin, siblings Chuck Morettie, Jack Morettie, Teresa Morettie, and Penny Petrullo, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Many of you may not know that mom was a published poet. She had much to say about the beauty of nature. So mom, I hope wherever you are the breeze is blowing, the sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the moon is glowing. Until we see you again.... As per Cheryl's wishes, a private family service will take place at a later date. Memories of Cheryl can be shared on her online tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020
