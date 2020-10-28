The family of Cheryl Lynn Robbins (Hunter) sadly announce her peaceful passing surrounded by family and a dear Friend on Saturday, October 24, at the SCGH. Loving wife of the late Harold Robbins. Survived by her brother Gary Hunter, nieces Deborah and Dale Hunter, Dana Corrado (Michael) and great-nieces Avery and Megan Brydon. Best friend of Nancy Charrois-Waugh and family and Bernice Damiano and family. Loving Mom to her Furbaby Katie. Predeceased by her parents Maxwell and Marion Hunter, brother Marvin Hunter and sister-in-Law Barbara Hunter. Cheryl was an excellent baseball player, she pitched in Ladies Fastball and acquired an MVP Award for the League. She was a Dallas Cowboys football fan and loved her Bowling League receiving many High Score Awards. Cheryl spent many hours volunteering with the Niagara Outreach at St. Andrew's United Church Soup Kitchen where she made many friends and shared lots of fun times. A huge thank you to the professional and caring staff in the ICU at SCGH for their outstanding care of Cheryl over the past two weeks. Cremation is planned and private burial and Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. In Memory of Cheryl, donations to Niagara Falls Humane Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the compassionate staff at Essentials Cremation and Burial Services Inc.



