Passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 47. Predeceased by her common law husband Robert and father James Sherk. Loving mother of Ryan and Dawson DiCenso, much loved daughter of Sherry (Brian Watson) Sherk, dear sister of Becky (Gary) Callaghan, step mother of Jason (Nicole) and step grandmother of Keegan. She will be missed by her nephew Jarrod Callaghan, her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Cheryl's family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Cremation will follow. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Welland and District Humane Society. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020