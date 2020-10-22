1/1
CHERYL (DIANE) SANDLUCK
On October 16, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital, Cheryl lost a mercifully brief but devastating battle with Cancer. As was her nature, she remained strong willed and strong minded to her last moments. She is dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving husband Jack, daughters Tera, Tanya and Amanda, son in law John Zarb and by her three grandchildren Jesse, Jaxson and Jayden. She will be loved and remembered always by her closest childhood friend Debbie Murray and her husband Roger Wakeland. Cheryl was one of six children of the late Bud Burton and Diane Last, who are together known as "The Burton 8". She is survived by siblings Kelly Burton (Lynn), Dale Burton (Nancy), Tommy Burton (Carla), Daryl Burton (Maureen) and Candice Burton. Cheryl leaves behind a legacy of kindness and care felt by all who knew her, the reach of her arms was long and always welcoming for those near and in need. But we remember Now in love, Your life from start to end, And we're just glad We knew you, As Mother, and as Friend - Unknown Author In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when restrictions are lessened. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Help A Child Smile. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
