Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February, 25, 2020 at Royal Rose Place, Welland. Predeceased by his wife Anne (nee Onufreychuk). Survived by his sister Alice Bundzeak and her children Ron (Kathy), Garry (Shelley), William, Lori Bundzeak and grandchildren. Also survived by brother-in-law Mel (Sophie) Holenski, nieces Brenda (VJ Singh), Catherine (Christian Larouche), and great-nieces and nephews. Chester was a volunteer with Thorold South Fire Department, former President of Thorold Community Credit Union, St. John's Ambulance. He was an avid curler and photographer. Chester retired from Georgia Pacific after 40 years (Beaverwood Fibre Co). He served on the Corvette Tilsonburg during WWII. Chester enjoyed his travels to Europe and across Canada and United States with his wife Anne and particularly their get togethers with the Royal Canadian Naval Association. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Friday from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favourite charity would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 27, 2020