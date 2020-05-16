We announce with sadness the passing of Christel Felsheim on May 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Although she will be greatly missed, she is now at peace and joins her Lord as well as her husband of 51 years, Hans Felsheim. Christel is predeceased by her siblings Gerhard and Waltraud. She is survived by her son and five daughters; Michael and (Heather) Felsheim, Christine Felsheim and (Beverly Chapple), Barb and (Brad) Wakutz, Hannelore Felsheim Lafitte, Andrea Felsheim and Rebecca Farnsworth. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brett, Amanda, Cassell and Sasha. Christel was a loving and caring wife and mother, as well as a dedicated volunteer in her community. The family would like to thank the staff of Heidehof Home for their compassion, hard work and loving care. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 16, 2020.