Peacefully on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital in her 71st year. Beloved wife of Dennis for 52 years. Loving mother of Patrick (Diane), Joseph (Alexandra). Dear grandmother of Meghan (John), Andrew (Sierra), Mitchell (Hope), Aidan, Liam (Brooklyn). Loved sister of Tracy (Steve), Carol (Donovan), Carl (Claire). Predeceased by her parents Carl & Ruby Kehoe. Christene was a teacher at Holy Rosary and St. Charles Schools for 34 years. In her retirement she enjoyed many trips out west and spending time with her family in the Rockies. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020