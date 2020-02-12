Home

More Obituaries for Christian SNEJDAR
Christian SNEJDAR

Christian SNEJDAR Obituary
Christian Snejdar passed away peacefully in his sleep from complications due to kidney disease and Alzheimer's at Carleton Lodge Nursing Home on February 7, 2020 in Ottawa. He is survived by his two sons Brent Snejdar and Christian Snejdar (Natasha) and his beloved grandchildren Jessica, Charlie, John and Ike; He is also survived by his ex-wife Lauretta who cared for him tirelessly during his final years in Toronto and St Catharines. Christian immigrated to Canada with his mother in 1951 and the family settled in Toronto. He was forever grateful to be in Canada. Christian attended the Faculty of Science at Queen's University in Kingston where he was a member of the wrestling team and graduated in 1966 with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He started his career in Montreal working for Montreal Engineering and later transferred to St. Catharines. He worked on design, construction, efficiency improvements and trouble-shooting large power generation plants in many parts of the world. After marrying Lauretta he always enjoyed camping, canoeing, hiking, fishing, downhill and cross country skiing with his family. He was always active and perhaps his favourite activity was dancing. After retiring, Christian settled in Toronto near where he grew up but always traveled including to many parts of Europe, Asia and Central America. When his dementia began to limit his activities in St Catharines, ever determined, he still managed to find various way to travel back to Toronto by train, bus or taxi to visit some his favourite places. Notes of remembrance can be placed with Capital Funeral Home in Ottawa (www.capitalmemorial.ca). Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of St Catharines. A private family service will follow later.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020
